LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are at the scene of a shooting investigation in the Center Star community on County Road 412.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a female was shot in the leg and transported to a Shoals area hospital.

Authorities are attempting to take a man into custody at this time.

