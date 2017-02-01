× Shannon Johnson sentenced to life in prison for Lauderdale County murder

FLORENCE, Ala. – On Wednesday, a Lauderdale County judge sentenced Shannon Johnson to life in prison for murder.

A jury found Johnson guilty in January, deliberating for about three days.

Johnson was convicted of beating Keith Barnett, and with his brother, dumping Barnett’s body along Highway 17. Barnett was killed in 2000.

Johnson will be eligible for parole. His sentence will run concurrently with previous felony convictions.

WHNT News 19 spoke with the Barnett family after the sentence was announced today. We’ll have more from them this evening in our newscasts.