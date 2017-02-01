LIVE: Senate Committee meeting now for Sessions vote

WASHINGTON D.C. – The vote on Senator Jeff Sessions’ quest to become the next U.S. Attorney General could happen today.

The vote on his nomination in the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m.

The committee is expected to approve his nomination, sending it to a full Senate vote.

Democrats dealt another delay on Tuesday. Although Sessions has denied any role in the crafting of President Trump’s controversial travel ban, Democrats on the committee cited his deep influence in the new administration and questioned whether he would be able to act independently as attorney general.

Watch the live vote.