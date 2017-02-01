Robby Parker’s first day as Madison City Schools superintendent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Robby Parker is officially superintendent of Madison City Schools.

He tells WHNT News 19 that Wednesday, his first day, he spent mostly in the schools. It's something he's used to doing as assistant superintendent that he plans on continuing now he's taken the helm.

"I don't know that it's really set in that it's my new title yet," Parker said, "because I'm still doing the same thing, the things I saw Dr. Fowler do. And now I'm just going to drive the train."

Fowler's office is still empty, although Parker has taken over the superintendent role. He hasn't yet moved his things in from his much smaller office down the hall. He says it's because he's just been too busy.

"I've got to get some stuff," he said, noting the extra space he will have. "Maybe by this weekend I'll take some stuff in. I'm not going to take a day and do it during the week just because there's a lot going on."

So far the duties have been things he can handle. Parker may have a new title and new office waiting for him to move into, but his priorities are the same.

"I'm still 16 in my heart. I'm 53, but I'm still 16 at heart," he explained. "I love being with the kids."

Parker will face Madison's tough challenges, including growth and the Limestone County tax dispute. But he said he will always remember the teachers and their importance in children's lives.

"The only reason I can have a job is to support them and support the kids," he explained.

Of the new role, he stated, "I'm excited to move into it. And thankful."