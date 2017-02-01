× Passing the Deal or Dud Torch

Deal or Dud is one of the fun franchises we do here at WHNT NEWS 19.

It’s truly a Taking Action Getting Results movement.

In this day and time, when every penny counts, if you can test a product and maybe save a family twenty dollars, Deal or Dud is a really good thing.

There have been some great moments. We’ve tested great items like the Chop Wizard, and a really bad item like Poop Freeze.

But a constant in news is change. Greg Screws is working on things like Health Matters, co-anchoring three newscasts, and mastering the Facebook live world because obviously the world demands that … (just kidding).

So, in an effort to keep the old guy from throwing another blood clot, Deal or Dud is coming off his plate.

Christine Mitchell is taking over Deal or Dud.

Christine is one of two Christines in the WHNT NEWS 19 Newsroom.

That really has nothing to do with Deal or Dud, but is, more or less, a fun fact.

Christine is young, energetic, and very smart. And when you put those three things up against Greg … well … the picture comes in clearer focus.

If you want to test a product for Christine, go to the Deal or Dud section of WHNT.COM. You can use the WHNT App to do that also!