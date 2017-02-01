Monday: WHNT News 19 works to help Lawrence County woman duped by local contractor

Posted 10:58 am, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:00AM, February 1, 2017

A Lawrence County woman is asking for help after a contractor left her home essentially unlivable.

Kimberly Clemons is out about $20,000 so far.  It's been months since she's seen the person she paid to do work on her home.

We're Taking Action to help Kimberly Clemons get her home fixed. Our special report airs Monday, Feb. 6 on WHNT News 19 at 10:00 p.m.

Lumber is stacked in one room. Wiring hangs out of the walls. The unfinished flooring is also a hazard, because Mrs. Clemons is legally blind. She has a very hard time seeing where to walk around. Her kitchen appliances were dumped in the front yard.

WHNT News 19's Al Whitaker found the contractor responsible for this mess.  He says he'll make it right, but does he?

