LIVE BLOG: 2017 National Signing Day coverage in the Tennessee Valley

TENNESSEE VALLEY – It’s a big day for high school sports — we see who’s going where on the college level! February 1, 2017 is National Signing Day — the day students across the nation sign letters of intent with various colleges and universities.
We’ll keep this blog updated through the day Wednesday as new details come in. WHNT News 19 will have crews across the area at local high schools, and we also encourage you to send us pictures. We’re happy to add them here! Please email photos and information to photo@whnt.com.
Please welcome @Tyrone_Truesdel to the #AuburnFamily!#WarEagle | #AUNSD17 pic.twitter.com/SkUBb6CEPz
🎥 | Watch top plays from #Auburn's newest addition, defensive lineman @Tyrone_Truesdel.#WarEagle | #AUNSD17 pic.twitter.com/hVNTWCyPNm
Welcome to Alabama, Elliot Baker! #RollTide #BamaNSD17 pic.twitter.com/5Ou3TYV6Yd
We see you @Fieldgeneral17‼️
Welcome to the family 🍊🍊🍊#EL17E pic.twitter.com/gtooh3cNI6
Coach Saban chats with @LauraMRutledge on #BamaNSD17. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/ZSeMwQHhXq
It's National Signing Day! Can you tell we are excited? Welcome & War Eagle to our newest @AuburnFootball & @AuburnSoccer Tigers! #AUNSD17 pic.twitter.com/bWEPFRLm0H
Please welcome @Alaric_8 to the #AuburnFamily!#WarEagle | #AUNSD17 pic.twitter.com/ir53hTk3fR
Auburn has added an impressive, versatile playmaker. Welcome to the family, @KoriLocks!#WarEagle | #AUNSD17 pic.twitter.com/QDmaouQyoG
Proud to welcome our first Louisiana native since 2012 ➡️ 3-star DB @bruzzaaa ⚜️⚜️ #EL17E 🍊 pic.twitter.com/BgXXVn0EYk
Gadson has amassed 62 goals and 27 assists in her prep career. In one season, she rattled home a career-best 25 goals.#WarEagle | #AUNSD17 pic.twitter.com/1n14FUgiyL
Please welcome @austintroxell33 to the #AuburnFamily!#WarEagle | #AUNSD17 pic.twitter.com/i4ul19PIY7
It's National Signing Day! We can't wait to welcome future Lions to the UNA Family today! #roarlions #riseandroar #nsd17 pic.twitter.com/6wY40wsiif
Waaaaake up..it's National Signing Day people!
Please welcome @Noah_Igbo9 to the #AuburnFamily!#WarEagle | #AUNSD17 pic.twitter.com/VsOGu7Szxd
Welcome to Alabama, Mac Jones! #RollTide #BamaNSD17 pic.twitter.com/QDlTzDZwbM
Welcome to Alabama, Vandarius Cowan! #RollTide #BamaNSD17 pic.twitter.com/qptGlM7rsd
Welcome to Alabama, Daniel Wright! #RollTide #BamaNSD17 pic.twitter.com/hY5ZxohXPu
🎥 | Watch top plays of #Auburn's newest offensive lineman, @whiteboii_Cali.#WarEagle | #AUNSD17 pic.twitter.com/YO2F3Se4pI
Please welcome @whiteboii_Cali to the #AuburnFamily!#WarEagle | #AUNSD17 pic.twitter.com/KUg8UhN0KT
