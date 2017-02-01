Interested in becoming a professional clown? Rocket City Clown School is February 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Are you interested in becoming a professional clown? A local group can help. Rocket City Clown School is coming up.

It will be held on February 7 at 7 p.m. at West Huntsville United Methodist Church, at 3104 9th Ave SW.

Applications will be accepted through February 4 at rocketcityclowns.net.

Class fees and a background check are required.

Class topics include illusions, face painting, juggling, caring, character development, balloons, applying makeup and using props.