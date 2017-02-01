× Free Popcorn! AMC Theatres offers special deals at Huntsville-area Carmikes this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – AMC Theatres recently closed a deal to buy Carmike Cinemas at the end of 2016, and will celebrate by offering discounts at Huntsville-area Carmike locations this weekend.

It includes a free small popcorn for guests Feb. 3-5, as well as discounts on food and beverages:

Schedule (based on availability):

All weekend, Feb. 3-5: FREE SMALL POPCORN

Friday, Feb. 3: $2 hot dogs

Saturday, Feb. 4: $2 candy

Sunday, Feb. 5: $2 small frozen drink

WHNT News 19 checked with AMC Theatres to see which locations are included in this special. A spokesperson said these offers are valid at Valley Bend 18 behind the Target in south Huntsville, Carmike 10 on Old Monrovia Road in Huntsville, Carmike 12 on Beltline Road in Decatur and Carmike 10 in Cullman.