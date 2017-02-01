Flintville Elementary teacher surprised to win Tools For Teachers Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn - Minute by minute, hour by hour, Lindsay Pearson takes the time to make sure her second graders at Flintville Elementary School in Lincoln County, are set up to succeed.

Principal David Golden is thrilled have Mrs. Pearson on staff.

"She is a phenomenal teacher, phenomenal person. Number one her professionalism, the way she approaches her classroom, very structured, very kid friendly. She is excellent working with the children."

Mrs. Pearson appreciated the recognition. "Thank you! I'm so excited!"

Her students hugged her award-winning teacher one by one.

Sherry Swing's mother, Lisa nominated Mrs. Pearson for the Tools For Teachers Award. The second grader loves Mrs. Pearson. "She is nice and a cute little teacher." said Sherry. And for Mrs. Pearson, the feeling is mutual.

"I have always enjoyed working with kids and helping them and everything. They make it worth coming everyday. I love them all like they are mine everyday even when it`s not so easy." said Pearson.

