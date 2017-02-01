Family of two killed in Ready Section Road wreck say thank you for thoughts and prayers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County, Ala. -- A crash on Ready Section Road in Madison County left three people dead, and a scene of pain. State Troopers are still investigating, but say speeding was a factor.

John Mara was driving one vehicle. He died on the scene. So did Monica Waldon who was driving a car filled with family members. Three year old Levi Heintzleman died as a result of the crash. Family members of Levi and Monica are not ready to speak on camera yet, but they spoke with WHNT News 19 Wednesday about the void they're now facing.

Three-year-old Levi Heintzleman, his mom, grandmother, and sibling were all in the car. Levi, and his grandmother Monica Waldon, didn't make it. Family members tell us Levi's mother is in the hospital in critical condition.

Her other son in the car was just a four-month old little boy. Family members tell us miraculously, he came away without a scratch. But, this is an unimaginable situation for the family. A family that's already dealt with loss.

Sisters tell us Levi's mother also lost a five month old infant to SIDS. Family members said the loss of Levi, and his grandmother Monica Waldon, is overwhelming. Their losses leave a large hole in their hearts.

They describe Monica Waldon as a loving grandmother and wife, devoted to her family. They said Levi was your typical three-year-old, rambunctious, and full of life. He loved to laugh, loved to drive his truck, and loved being a big brother.

The family has started a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses for Levi and Monica, as well as medical expenses for Levi's mother Holly. A family member said they want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this time. They will need them to continue as they look toward the long road ahead.