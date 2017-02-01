× Family of Keith Barnett relieved after Johnson is sentenced to life

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Lauderdale County family says they can rest easy tonight knowing the men who killed their son will be behind bars for life. The second person convicted of murdering Keith Barnett in 2000 was sentenced Wednesday.

For more than 16 years a father has hurt.

“I had blocked out everything in my life, avoided it, because that is what I thrived on is to find out exactly who killed my son,” stated Kenneth Barnett, the father of murder victim Keith Barnett.

In 2011, Kenneth Barnett found out who may have killed his son Keith, but there was still a long road to go. Multiple trials and countless hearings have had to be endured to get to Wednesday morning.

“I think I can manage a little bit better now, knowing it’s going to be over with and I don’t have to worry about it anymore,” Barnett said shortly after the hearing.

Convicted of murder, Shannon Johnson has been sentenced to life in prison.

It’s been almost three years since Shannon’s brother Shawn was also sentenced to life in prison for his murder conviction.

“I’m still not going to get my son back, but at least he’s got closure on who did this to him. So, I’m satisfied now,” explained Barnett.

Barnett said his family has received justice, but there won’t be a day that goes by that they won’t think about Keith.

Shannon Johnson will be eligible for parole, and his life sentence will run alongside previous felony convictions he has.