Dekalb County Domestic Violence Crisis Services receives $57k from the state

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - Dekalb Domestic Violence Crisis Services received $57,000 from a grant provided by the state. Its goal was to find additional funds to help the agency grow.

"The grant was able to help a part-time and a full-time position with the court advocacy program," says Executive Director Tonya Womack. "The court advocates help with the completion of PFAs and then they will attend court with the victims. "

Without the help of this grant, these two positions wouldn't be possible.

"Month to month it's a struggle on how we are going to pay the different finances, whether it may be salaries or utility bills. You know we run a shelter and just trying to find food and different things to run the shelter is a month to month struggle," says Womack.

Their goal this year is to push their agency to the forefront, so residents know their services are easily accessible if they need that help.

"One of the things that the agency has been able to do is open a new office in Fort Payne through additional funds, and we'd like to increase the staff there and be able to provide more outreach to Dekalb and Cherokee Counties that the agencies not been able to do in the past.

The agency is also looking for volunteers to help with the program. Domestic Violence Crisis Services has its biggest fundraiser of the year coming up.

It'll host a 5-k run in April. Organizers are looking for sponsors, volunteers and runners for the race. For more information you can click here to go to Kelley's Rainbow.