DeKalb Co. Sheriff: Juvenile stabbed in fight at Ider School

IDER, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident between two juveniles at Ider School that led to one of them being stabbed. The juvenile who was stabbed is expected to be okay.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two got in an argument in the gym this morning. One was stabbed during the skirmish. The School Resource Officer, principal and school nurse were immediately notified and Officer Wesley Greeson detained the student accused of the stabbing. The nurse treated the injured student and parents were called.

The Sheriff’s Office said no further information will be released, because this is an ongoing investigation. Findings will be turned over to the Superintendent, the DeKalb County Board of Education and the juvenile probation office.

“This is a scary situation to happen at one of our schools. We are glad that the incident was handled quickly and with no other incident,” said Sheriff Jimmy Harris. “We are thankful to have SRO’s in all of our school in the County and we are also glad that the juvenile is expected to be okay.”