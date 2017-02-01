× Blossomwood Elementary School celebrates Black History Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With the first day of February comes the first day of Black History Month. While students learn of the people whom make this month monumental through a textbook, Blossomwood Elementary School found a more creative way to teach the students lessons.

“Here as we begin to build our culture that is ever-changing, we want to be sure that our kids understand the importance of unity here, not only in our school but in our nation at this time,” Assistant Principal Tamara Caudle said.

On Wednesday, Blossomwood Elementary students, staff, school board members and parents huddled together to welcome in Black History Month.

“We’re expressing unity, we’re also expressing the overall message of freedom that we have every day,” Caudle said.

Several members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council performed step routines and spoke about the mission and service of their organizations. Students re-enacted a conversation between Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

The 6th grade choir performed a couple of songs, several students performed a liturgical dance and everyone joined in the singing of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice.”