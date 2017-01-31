× UPDATE: Crews find source of water leak in Meridianville, working to restore service

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County Water Department is working to repair a leak that’s led to many people being without water in the Meridianville area.

WHNT News 19 received several calls Tuesday morning from people who say their water went out around 6 a.m. or had very low pressure.

Crews have found the source of the leak, at Steger Road and Highway 231/431. They are working on it now and hope to have it fixed as quickly and as safely as possible, so people can have water service restored.

