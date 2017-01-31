TAKING ACTION: Why are the rates so unexpectedly high? Fayetteville Public Utilities customers want answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. -- "It doesn't make a lot of sense to us, the individuals, you know as customers what are the problems there, how are these charges being accrued."

Have you ever looked at a bill and wondered "How did this happen?"

Customers of Fayetteville Public Utilities said they want answers about big increases on their bill and they're talking hundreds of dollars difference.

David Boggs is just one of the Fayetteville Public Utilities customers we heard from Tuesday. He said last month they did experience some colder days but, "Our bill was about two hundred and twenty bucks. This month, we used absolutely less power, our air conditioning has been off, our heat's been off, our windows have actually been open, and it was up to three hundred and eight."

Boggs said he's concerned about the how often the rates fluctuate.

Colby Sumners is another customer who said he saw a big increase. His bill went from an average of about one hundred and sixty dollars to four hundred and five dollars this month, and they're not the only ones.

"It started off with one Facebook post," said Sumners. "We have been contacted over a hundred times by different people who are having this same problem, and every one of them it's the same thing."

Sumners said the problem they're running into is that when they do call with their concerns the customers are sent to different locations or given different numbers. "Can we not get a straight answer from FPU? Do we not deserve that?" he asked.

For their part, FPU CEO Britt Dye attributes the bill increases to the cold weather they've seen in Fayetteville, citing the eight and twelve degree days they had.

"Depending on the how the cycle was read, you might have caught some of the lower degrees in the month of December, as well as the month of January, so it's all weather related," said Dye.

Dye said they've heard the concerns and says they will help the customers any way they can. "We can give you ideas on what you can do to save on your energy bills, and we encourage customers you know, give us a call, see what we can do to help."