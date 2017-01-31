Shoals residents rally around former UNA football player with blood cancer

FLORENCE, Ala. – A true story of need right now in the Shoals; a need so strong it could save a man’s life.

In October Justin Sappington, a husband and father of two, was diagnosed with Myeloid Dysplasia Syndrome.

MDS is a blood cancer that keeps bone marrow cells from maturing into healthy blood cells.

“Nobody knows the time because that is always the question,” explained Sappington. “You know, how much time do I have to make these decisions, and nobody knows.”

It could be weeks or months.

On Tuesday, potential bone marrow donors at ECM Hospital joined “Be the Match” registry.

Sappington is like more than 70% of others needing a bone marrow transplant, no one in his immediate family is a match.

“With the bone marrow transplant there’s a hope that there’s a cure,” Sappington said. “Basically I would take over someone else’s immune system and have a whole new immune system myself.”

So to make sure this former UNA football player spends more time with his family, people have been signing up.

“The overwhelming outpouring of love is awesome,” stated Sappington.

There is another “Be the Match” registry drive scheduled for Wednesday on the UNA campus in Sappington’s honor.

It will be held in the Guillott University Center from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.