× Marshall Space Flight Center to mark NASA’s Day of Remembrance today

Today, NASA will honor members of the NASA family, including the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia during the space agency’s annual Day of Remembrance.

Various NASA centers will hold observances, including Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville. It begins with a candle-lighting ceremony at 9 a.m. for employees, as well as a public event at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center at 10 a.m.

NASA Acting Administrator Robert Lightfoot, along with other agency senior officials will hold an observance and wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia at 10 a.m. central time.

Other NASA space centers held events last week, including Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Johnson Space Center in Houston and Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.