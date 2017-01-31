LIVE VIDEO: Confirmation hearing underway for Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting for the confirmation hearing of Sen. Jeff Sessions. The Alabama Republican is President Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General and is expected to be approved. He could then be approved within days by the full Senate.

Just last night, President Trump fired the acting attorney general of the United States after she publicly questioned the constitutionality of his refugee and immigration ban and refused to defend it in court.

You can watch Sessions’ confirmation hearing in the video player above.