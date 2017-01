BOCA RATON, Fla. – Lane Kiffin left the Crimson Tide to be the new head football coach at Florida Atlantic University. To be specific, he abruptly left before Alabama played Clemson in the National Championship Game.

Kiffin recently filmed a new video to promote the FAU in advance of National Signing Day, which is tomorrow.

Do you think he looks thrilled to be there? The video is posted below.

Commit to the Owls! Coach @Lane_Kiffin is bringing in the best recruits. Now we need the best fans! Commit Today!https://t.co/Z6u9knOFu9 pic.twitter.com/KGMAFYDmD3 — FAU Football (@FAU_Football) January 27, 2017