#iHeartHsv social media campaign returns for fourth year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you live in Huntsville, you may believe the city has a lot to offer and you’re not alone. The Huntsville-Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau is, for the fourth year in a row, asking social media users to start talking up our area on their favorite platforms – using the hashtag #iHeartHsv on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram alongside their posts, pics and videos.

The social media campaign aims to bring excitement about the Tennessee Valley as a visitor destination.

“Huntsville has so much to offer to our visitors but our residents as well,” said President of Huntsville/Madison Co Convention and Visitors Bureau, Judy Ryals. “So many of the amenities our visitors are looking for are exactly the same things that we as residents get to enjoy.”

It’s the same concept as the last three years. Just include the hashtag in your social media post with a picture of your favorite spot.

“We have had great success in past years,” said Ryals. “Over a million people visited the different social media platforms last year and we feel like we’re going to even exceed that number this year.”

Although, there is one change. This year, there’s a pay it forward project along with it. Throughout the campaign, Convention and Visitors Bureau staffers will be stationed at various businesses to surprise people by paying for their purchase.