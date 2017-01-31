× Employees being cut from two hospitals in Shoals

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Two hospitals in the Shoals are cutting employees due to operational costs. Helen Keller Hospital and Red Bay Hospital say they have had to either reduce scheduled hours or eliminate positions at the two facilities, affecting a total of 22 staff members.

“Although we hear and read about the issues of healthcare in Washington and Montgomery, unfortunately, the greatest impact of these issues is always local,” the hospitals said in a statement. “The economic challenge of rising costs and uncertain reimbursement cannot be ignored, so we are taking steps necessary to ensure that patient care remains our priority. We are working with our staff to help them in this transition and we do not expect any further staffing action to be taken. None of these changes will diminish our ability to provide quality care.”