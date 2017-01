× UPDATE: Crews restore power in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities says crews have restored power to an area in south Huntsville.

Service went out around 8:15 a.m. from Logan Drive and Lily Flagg Road south to Meadowbrook Drive and from Redstone Arsenal east to Bailey Cove Road.

It’s fixed now, though. It was caused by a truck accident on Whitesburg Drive. Crews are still in the area replacing damaged equipment.