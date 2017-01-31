× Company requested Marshall Co. Commission open a portion of the closed Bishop Landfill

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — A company requested the Marshall County Commission open a portion of a closed landfill.

Bishop Landfill has been closed for years, but a company is requesting the Marshall County Commission to change that. “I want the people to realize that the County Commission, we received a petition from Marshall C & D, LLC to open up a C & D landfill area in old Bishop Landfill,” Commission Chairman James Hutcheson explained.

A construction and demolition landfill, or a C & D landfill, is described by the EPA as a landfill that typically consists of roadwork material, demolition waste, and construction waste, to name a few.

Bishop Landfill, the proposed site, is located on Pleasant Grove Cut-Off Road. Commissioners say residents in that area are weary to see any type of landfill return. “The people in that community I think are very sensitive to anything coming in to that Bishop Landfill,” Hutcheson said.

Because the County Commission received a petition from the company requesting the landfill’s use, the Commission will respond by hosting a public hearing. “We want everyone to come out, voice their opinions, pro or con,” Hutcheson said, “I just want the people to understand that this is a petition that we received, the County Commission received, and we have no choice but to hold a public hearing and get the people’s input on this.”

The hearing is set for March 6 at 6:00 p.m. in the Marshall County Commission Chambers in Guntersville. Commissioners say after the public hearing they will move forward with discussion.