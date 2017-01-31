× Another delay for Sen. Jeff Sessions

WASHINGTON D.C. – Senator Jeff Sessions has been dealt yet another delay in his quest to become the next U.S. Attorney General.

The Senate Judiciary Committee was expected to approve his nomination Tuesday, advancing it to a full Senate vote.

Instead, Democrats used a procedural move to delay the process.

Although Sessions has denied any role in the crafting of President Trump’s controversial travel ban, Democrats on the committee cited his deep influence in the new administration and questioned whether he would be able to act independently as attorney general.

The vote on his nomination is now scheduled for 9:30am Wednesday.