UPDATE: 3 killed, 2 injured in wreck on Ready Section Road

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency now confirms three people were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Butter & Egg and Ready Section Road.

BREAKING UPDATE: A third victim has passed away in the wreck on Ready Section and Egg and Butter Rd.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. about four miles south of the Tennessee state line.

According to HEMSI officials, two children were transported by ambulance to the hospital. A third victim was taken by MedFlight. One of those people died on the way to the hospital.

Currently, Ready Section Road is shut down from Butter & Egg to Nicholas View Lane. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

