UPDATE: 3 killed, 2 injured in wreck on Ready Section Road

Posted 2:28 pm, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 03:22PM, January 31, 2017
breaking news

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency now confirms three people were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Butter & Egg and Ready Section Road.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. about four miles south of the Tennessee state line.

According to HEMSI officials, two children were transported by ambulance to the hospital. A third victim was taken by MedFlight.  One of those people died on the way to the hospital.

Currently, Ready Section Road is shut down from Butter & Egg to Nicholas View Lane. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

WHNT has a crew on the scene. We will bring you updates as we gather more information.