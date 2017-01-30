× WHNT News 19 is Taking Action to get your questions answered during annual Tax Action Line

It’s officially tax season. Once again, WHNT News 19 is Taking Action to help you get your taxes done.

Several members from the Alabama Society of CPAs (ASCPA) will be on hand during a three-hour event to answer your questions on Thursday, February 9 from 4 – 7 p.m.

The phone number to call the Tax Action Line will be made available at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Last tax season, our team of licensed CPAs answered more than 200 phone calls and emails from viewers with tax questions.

The questions ranged from retirement income to dependent claims to inheritance tax. The event is all about maximizing your tax returns, too, so our volunteers will help callers find key deductions.

Here are some helpful links to use as you prepare your taxes:

“How to find a tax preparer” – http://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf

“Where’s my refund – IRS” http://www.irs.gov/Refunds

“Where’s my refund – State of Alabama” https://myalabamataxes.alabama.gov

DISCLAIMER: WHNT News 19 and the ASCPA are not responsible for tax advice provided. This is a free service and not intended to replace or substitute advice provided by your accountant or tax professional. Any tax advice included in this communication (including attachments) is not intended or written to be used, and it cannot be used by any taxpayer, for the purpose of avoiding penalties that may be imposed on the taxpayer. Thank you.