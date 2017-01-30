WATCH LIVE: Huntsville Board of Education expected to vote on new superintendent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tonight, the Huntsville Board of Education is expected to vote on the district’s next superintendent.

You can watch the Huntsville City Schools’ live stream of the Board of Education special session here:

Board members are hoping to give the candidate enough time to make a smooth transition to Huntsville before the March 15 deadline to have a new person in place.

Tonight’s board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the Annie Merts Center. The public is welcome. Board members will also share results of the community surveys and the feedback they’ve received.

The five finalists are Dr. Katrise Perera, Dr. Matthew Akin, Dr. Robyne Thompson, Dr. Sandra Spivey and Dr. Verna Ruffin.

The board hopes to have the person they choose situated in Huntsville by March 1. Forty-five candidates applied for the position from 24 different states.

Board President Elisa Ferrell said she will ask board members district-by-district for nominations. They will vote on each one and if there are ties, they’ll drop the low votes and vote through any ties.

It’s possible they will not agree in which case, more time and more meetings will be in order. The hope is they will at least narrow down the list with a vote expected tonight. But the clock is ticking, Huntsville City Schools must have someone in place by March 15, 2017.

Board members have said they are looking for someone who can stick around a while, who will bring about unity, and will be the best fit for Huntsville.

WHNT News 19 will be at tonight's meeting.