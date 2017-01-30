UAH basketball team hits 19 3’s on way to 105-88 win for UNA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (uahchargers.com) - The No. 19 University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team secured a 105-88 victory over rival North Alabama on Monday night, picking up the team's fifth straight win while moving back into a tie with Valdosta State atop the conference standings. UAH moves to 16-4 (11-2 Gulf South Conference) with the triumph, while UNA slips to 11-9, 6-8 GSC.

Turning Point

-With the guests trimming the deficit to just three at 87-84 with 3:43 left, Justin Ward hit a 3-pointer that would start a string of four straight hit by the Chargers as part of an 18-2 run that would put the game away for the home team.

