Two men charged in connection to thefts and burglaries across multiple counties

LIMESTONE COUNTY. Ala. — After a month-long investigation, two men were arrested on Monday in connection to at least four thefts and burglaries from Limestone County, Huntsville, and Pulaski, Tennessee.

According to Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, investigators arrested 42-year-old Charlie Wayne Phillips and 31-year-old Derrick Tervor Hicks on multiple burglary, theft, and drug charges.

Investigators served a search warrant at Phillips’ home on Dupree Drive in Athens and recovered a Honda Rancher 4-wheeler and a Cub Cadet Zero-turn mower that were stolen in Pulaski. They were also able to recover a Suzuki motorcycle stolen in Huntsville, a Taurus “Judge” .45 Long Colt/.410 gauge pistol taken in Limestone County, and a stolen Athens Utilities residential electric meter.

Investigators also recovered motorcycle parts, trailers, multiple cell phones and tools that could possibly be connected to other thefts and burglaries, but have not been confirmed stolen at this time.

Narcotics investigators also discovered a small bag with Ice Methamphetamine in a bedroom and two small bags of meth in Hicks possession.

Authorities said the case is still under investigation and more charges may be pending.

Sheriff Mike Blakely stated, “I’m proud of the diligent work all our investigators have done together that resulted in solving these cases. It shows the effectiveness of professional teamwork in law enforcement. They all provided critical pieces of the puzzle that came together today.”