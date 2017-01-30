× Tuscumbia sexual torture suspect appears in court; hearing rescheduled

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — A Tuscumbia man charged with sexually torturing an infant appeared in court Monday morning. But the hearing set for Nathan Bougher in District Court never happened.

Cuffed and shackled, Bougher said nothing as he entered the Colbert County Courthouse. The preliminary hearing he was scheduled to have, rescheduled at the last moment.

The 21-year-old was arrested earlier this month after doctors determined a 2-month-old was suffering from multiple injuries. Those injuries investigators said included spiral fractures to both legs and fractured ribs.

According to court documents, the infant also had signs of being sodomized. Investigators said the infant was in Bougher’s care when the injuries happened.

As for Monday’s preliminary hearing, it never took place. Late last week, an attorney representing Bougher withdrew from the case as a new attorney was retained.

Defense attorney Billy Underwood requested a few more weeks to prepare for a preliminary hearing. He is also filing a motion for discovery. He said he wants to see the video interview his client had with police.

In court documents, Tuscumbia police said Bougher lied to them numerous times. According to the affidavit, he told police the ribs being fractured likely happened while the child was choking and the legs were injured while he was changing a diaper.

Now the judge is trying to reschedule the preliminary hearing in the month of February.

In the meantime, Bougher is being held outside of Colbert County. The sheriff’s office is not disclosing where Nathan Bougher is being held at this time, but his bail remains at $500,000.