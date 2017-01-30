Owners announce closure of Little Paul’s Barbecue in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After 15 years in business, Little Paul's Barbecue will close its doors for a final time.

The restaurant closed as of Monday, Jan. 30. Owners Paul and Danielle Sanford made the announcement via a press release sent in the early morning hours of Monday.

Danielle Sanford said, “We want to thank the faithful Hospital employees and countless regulars that have become like family members to the Staff, Paul & myself. The trust and support everyone has shown us over the last 15 years is humbling and something we will always cherish. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the Huntsville Community.”

Paul Sanford said, “Little Paul’s Barbecue is not only a part of Danielle, myself, and our family but it has become a part of the Huntsville landscape. Walking away from Four Generations of tradition as Restaurateurs and a business that Danielle and I created from the ground up is more difficult than I imagined. However, we knew 15 years ago that one day the time would arrive for Danielle and I to start a new Chapter in our lives as our children create their own paths.”

The couple said they are uncertain of the road ahead, but Paul Sanford plans to continue serving in the Alabama Senate. They said they are waiting to see what new opportunities open.

Paul Sanford said, “Danielle and I will take some well deserved time off, reflect on the past 15 years, and then forge a new path and see where that leads. I am certain that regardless of the endeavor we pursue, Huntsville will be just as supportive as they have been with Little Paul’s Barbecue.”