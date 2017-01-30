North Alabama counties head in different directions for 2016 election, analysis shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - President Donald Trump took office near the end of January, but the election that put him in the White House leaves loads of surprises in its wake. For example, in our viewing area alone, we saw one of the biggest statewide spikes for Democrats and massive shifts toward Republicans, all in the same cycle.

As a candidate, Donald Trump turned electoral expectations on their head, and that held true right here in Alabama too. Of course, no surprises at the state level, where everyone knew he'd get nine electoral votes. But certainly we saw a few twists on the county level, especially in north Alabama.

Shortly after the election, we arranged data, county by county, and found the biggest swings in margin of victory. Across the whole state, Democrats made their second largest gain in Madison County.

Only four counties in Alabama saw Democrats gain ground when it comes to margin of victory, comparing 2012 and 2016 presidential race percentages. Madison County. Mitt Romney won Madison County by 18.6%, but Donald Trump only won the county by 16.5%.

Madison County Republican Executive Committee Chair Sam Givhan notes, "There was certainly a protest vote on both sides."

That's true. Gary Johnson got four times as many votes in Madison County, when you compare his 2016 totals to 2012.

Plus, Madison County saw nearly nine times as many write-in votes.

And while Donald Trump unperformed Mitt Romney by 3.7% in the county, it's worth noting Hillary Clinton, also under performed Barack Obama by 1.5%

The 2016 candidates seemed to bother people a fair bit in the Rocket City and its immediate surroundings.

But get a little bit farther out, and the biggest surges for Trump statewide all come from north Alabama.

Republicans gained twenty points between 2012 and 2016 in Lawrence, Jackson, and Franklin counties. Six of the top ten biggest Republican swings happened in north Alabama.

So why?

Madison County Democratic Executive committee Chair Tom Ryan puts it simply, "We're urban; they're rural. And the rural counties, all across America, have suffered a lot more since 2007-2008."

Jackson County stands out on the list to north Alabama politicos.

Givhan notes, "Now, Jackson County for the first time ever, everybody that was running in a contested race, all Republicans won those races. That's very unusual for Jackson County. It's been traditionally a Democrat stronghold."

Jackson County Republican Executive Committee Chair Ellen O'Connor says outside of presidential politics, "Since before 2010, this was a Democratic county. Republicans did not run on a Republican ticket."

But with Trump at the top of the ticket, O'Connor says, "We swept the ballot, and some of the numbers were pretty awesome."

We caught up with O'Connor at the swearing-in of a new Republican superintendent of Jackson County Schools -- one of her winners.

She says, in part, Democrats drove her voters to Trump, "They have no message. People do not want to hear about gender-neutral bathrooms and you've got to support the Planned Parenthood."

O'Connor says the Democratic Party doesn't speak to the community the way it once did, "It's like the old Democrat party is gone, and the Republican party has started really talking and working in the working person's places. And Democrats just don't have a message."

Meanwhile back in Madison County, when they look at election results and plan the way forward, Republicans want to expand influence among minorities.

Givhan says, "We're going to spend some time in their communities, and let them know that we are interested in their issues and we are interested in growing."

Democrats focus on fielding more consistent candidates.

Ryan says, "From the bottom up. You've got to build a house from the foundation up. You can't start from the second floor. We're going to concentrate on local candidates."

Because elections have consequences at every level.