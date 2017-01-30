Local family impacted by President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration and Travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Asgher Pourhassani was born in Iran, but has lived and worked in the Tennessee Valley for several decades. He traveled to his home country to pick up Persian themed items for his daughter's wedding, but was prevented from returning to Alabama, after President Trump's Executive Order was signed.

The order bars any refugee from settling in the United States for the next 120 days, bans citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia for the next 90 days, and prohibits Syrian refugees from entering the country for an indefinite amount of time.

Sepideh Pourhassani is proud of her father, Asgher. She tells me he built his Huntsville business from the ground up. He's been unable to get home since the order was put in place.

“Saturday we found out he will not be able to come back because he has a green card and green card holders, were at that point, not being able to come back into the country," says Sepideh.

Asgher was told by Iranian officials, President Trump's order would prevent him coming back to the Tennessee Valley.

“He called us and he was very upset by it and like we kept trying to stay hopeful for him but he lost all hope he was just saying, it’s not going to happen, he’s already signed it," says his daughter.

Sepideh, who spoke to us via Skype from Nashville where she now works, says President Trump's decision may have been well intended, but left thousands hanging in the balance.

"There hasn’t been much discussion or thought put into them. They’ve just been trying to get it out as soon as possible without thinking of any consequences they’ll cause," she says.

On Sunday, the Trump administration clarified the executive order revealing those with active green cards can return to the country. That means Asgher can come back to the valley, but not all of the wedding party.

She says even if the travel ban isn't renewed after 90 days, Sepideh doesn't anticipate her extended family's visas to be approved in time for her fall wedding.

Still, she's counting her blessings that her father will soon be homeward bound.

“The longest and most excruciating weekend of my life," she says.