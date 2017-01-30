Lady Chargers upset UNA 76-75 in overtime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (uahchargers.com) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team picked up a thrilling victory in overtime on Monday night, knocking off visiting North Alabama 76-75 at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. The Chargers improve to 4-15 (3-11 Gulf South Conference), while the rival Lions slip to 15-5 (9-5 GSC).

Turning Point

-With the Chargers trailing by three and the game winding down, Caroline Dodd hit a 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left to tie the game and force overtime, and Chandler Elder then would break a tie with a free throw with 1.1 seconds left in the extra period to give UAH a 76-75 lead.

To continue reading click here.