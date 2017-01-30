Interfaith leaders urge Huntsville city leaders to take action against executive order

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Monday afternoon members of the Huntsville religious community stood in front of city hall to show their support for immigrants, and more specifically Muslims. These religious leaders said it was an interfaith effort to implore city leaders to do what they can for refugees here in North Alabama.

They are asking for city leaders to leverage whatever legal power they possibly can towards creating a city which embraces all newcomers, especially Muslims and refugees.

In light of the travel ban, Minister Dexter Strong said they would like city leaders to send a resolution urging President Trump to rescind that executive order.

“We know we have wonderful city leaders who’ve done a great job taking care of our city and providing a space where everybody feels welcome. We just want them to continue that work,” said Strong.

Strong said the executive order itself is dangerous, but the underlying culture that inspires this type of executive order is even more so.

“Huntsville is a very diverse community, we have people from everywhere. We have a large Muslim population, and this sets a very negative precedent,” he said.

He said there’s been some preliminary conversations with city leaders, but nothing set in stone. Monday’s press conference is their way of officially reaching out.

“We’re hopeful that going forward we’ll be able to get some substantive policy on the table before the city, so we can get this ball rolling” said Strong.

For their part the City of Huntsville has not officially released any comment, however they say city leaders on focused on government at the municipal level.