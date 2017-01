MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers confirm that a traffic detour has been placed into effect on Hwy 72 due to a wreck involving a semi-truck carrying carpet that overturned near Cathedral Caverns Highway.

Troopers said that wreckers are working to clear the scene.

Traffic on Hwy 72 will be redirected through to Hwy 79 and then on to Hwy 35 before eventually returning to Hwy 72.