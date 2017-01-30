Huntsville Superintendent vote expected tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Tonight, the Huntsville Board of Education is expected to vote on the district's next superintendent.

Board members are hoping to give the candidate enough time to make a smooth transition to Huntsville before the March 15 deadline to have a new person in place.

Tonight's board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the Annie Merts Center. The public is welcome. Board members will also share results of the community surveys and the feedback they've received.

The five finalists are Dr. Katrise Perera, Dr. Matthew Akin, Dr. Robyne Thompson, Dr. Sandra Spivey and Dr. Verna Ruffin.

The board hopes to have the person they choose situated in Huntsville by March 1. Forty-five candidates applied for the position from 24 different states.

WHNT News 19 will be at tonight's meeting. On your WHNT app, make sure you've enabled the Breaking News alerts - we'll send you an update as soon as the board announces the new superintendent.