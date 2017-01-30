× Huntsville Police Department looking for new officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-The Huntsville Police Department is accepting applications for its next Police Academy. The 57th academy starts March 6.

According to the department’s application web page, applicants must meet the following criteria:

U.S. Citizen

20 years of age to apply, 21 years of age at time of academy graduation

Valid driver’s license

Graduate with high school diploma or GED

Pass interview board, drug screening, medical examination and polygraph

Previous military must have received an honorable discharge on DD214

Other required criteria can be found on the application page. The requirements for the physical agility test can be found here.