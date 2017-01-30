Huntsville Board of Education chooses Dr. Matthew Akin as new superintendent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Board of Education has voted and picked Dr. Matthew Akin to be the next superintendent of Huntsville City Schools.

At his interview with the Board of Education on the January 23, Akin said his idea of communication involves creating relationships and supporting teachers by being present in the schools.

“My plan is to spend at least two half-days per week in classrooms in the district,” he explained. “I’m getting some looks like, ‘Yeah, that may be your plan…’ but you have to make time to do that. Because the most important work that’s being done in the school system is being done in classrooms.” He said the purpose of those visits would not be to evaluate teachers, but “elevate” them.

As the school system seeks unitary status to get out from under a federal desegregation order, Akin said he is ready to lead. He said the consent decree is a road map toward his vision.

“I want to lead this school system into being a model school system for this country. And the path is in place,” he commented.

Dr. Matthew Y. Akin – Piedmont, Alabama

Current Position: Superintendent

Superintendent Employer: Piedmont City Board of Education, Alabama

Superintendent, Piedmont City Schools, Alabama, 2003-Current High School Principal, Piedmont City Schools, 2000-2003 Coordinator of Administrative Services, Piedmont City Schools, 1999-2002 Education: Doctorate, Samford University, Educational Leadership Master’s, Jacksonville State University, Education Administration Master’s, University of Alabama, Mathematics and Secondary Education Bachelor’s, Jacksonville State University, Mathematics and Secondary Education

