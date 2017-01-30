× HCS School Board President: Superintendent candidate not disqualified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–The Huntsville City School board is meeting Monday night to discuss who will take over as superintendent.

School board president Elisa Ferrell says an anonymous source contacted the board with information about potential plagiarism from one of the finalists, Katrise Perera.

“An anonymous source contacted us with the information. They sent us the information via USPS,” said Ferrell. “I shared with the board today. We did not take any action,” she added.

The package contained a superintendent entry plan from the Isle of Wight, Virginia school district, authored by Perera. There was also a superintendent plan for the Lancaster Independent School district in Texas, with almost identical language.

The package also held copies of newspaper clippings of articles from the Smithfield, Virginia Times, investigating allegations of plagiarism. A copy of a Thanksgiving e-mail to staff was included, on accusations that it and a separate winter break e-mail used material from someone else.