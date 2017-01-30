Happening Today: ‘A Prayer for Tolerance’ Conference and Prayer Vigil

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Several Huntsville-based faith leaders of various religions will be holding a news conference and prayer vigil Monday night in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel from Muslim-majority countries.

The news conference will take place at 12 p.m. in front of the Huntsville Municipal Building. We will live stream this conference in this story and on our Facebook page.

The “Prayer for Tolerance” vigil will be at Big Spring Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The purpose of the conference and vigil, according to the leaders that are speaking, is to request the Huntsville City Council and mayor to pass a resolution requesting that President Trump rescind his executive order banning travel from Muslim-majority countries. Also, to support Muslims and Muslim refugees both locally and abroad.

