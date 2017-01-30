Grille 29 wins big at Pineapple Awards Dinner

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local restaurant Grille 29 was awarded 3 awards and 2 scholarships Tuesday night at the annual Pineapple Awards Dinner.

The dinner was hosted by the Huntsville Madison County Hospitality Association. 2017 marks the 20th year for this prestigious dinner and ceremony.

Grille 29 won first place for Best Lunch, first place for Best Dinner, and first place for Best All Around. In addition to the awards, Grille 29’s Regina Burnett won a $1000 scholarship from the organization for the Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College and Devin Jacobson (server/bartender) received a $1000 scholarship for school. Jacobson attends UAH.

“We at Grille 29 are honored to receive these prestigious awards and thank the community, our competitors, the Hospitality Association and most importantly our staff for another successful year!”, says Carey Letson, Grille 29 general manager.