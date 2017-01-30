× AT&T to hire up to 40 Call Center employees in Huntsville area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — AT&T has announced they are hiring in the Huntsville area.

The company is looking to hire up to 40 customer service representatives for its Huntsville DirecTV Call Center.

Interested? For more information or to apply for a position click here. AT&T is hiring for positions in the call center through the end of March.

“Our call center representatives are the front line of our company, offering solutions, identifying opportunities, and serving millions of customers one at a time,” said Eric Goldfeld, AT&T Gulf States Vice President and General Manager. “Our mission is to connect people with their world, everywhere they live, work and play, and to do it better than anyone else. These professionals will certainly play a key role in those endeavors.”