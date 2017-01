[ooyala code=”dpM2thOTE6mzchqhy_fgeWX4E1WT3q8H” player_id=”725383065a3c4c6a8e6c9b813bd1b5df” auto=”true” width=”640″ height=”360

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers here in north Alabama.

“Whatever county you live in, that’s where we need volunteers. If you choose, you never have to leave that county,” said Khris Anderson, the Executive Director of the North Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross

