Alabama universities respond to President Trump’s travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In light of President Trump's executive order on the travel band, schools across the country are issuing statements regarding how the ban will impact them. That includes a number of schools in Alabama.

Though the executive order is only for seven Muslim majority countries, colleges across Alabama have a number of students and staff who will be directly affected.

In Huntsville, UAH said that like most universities across the country, they attract students, faculty, and researchers from around the world. The school has 19 students from affected areas. UAH is closely monitoring the situation, and says they will be maintaining contact with students and faculty that may be impacted.

Alabama A&M issued a statement that said they would remain committed to cultivating an environment that fosters the inclusion of all people, regardless of race, religion, color or creed. They are recommending that all students and staff that might be affected by the executive order to refrain from travelling outside of the United States until further notice.

Likewise, Auburn University released a statement urging students and faculty to do the same. The reason for this being they may be denied reentry into the country.

The University of Alabama says they welcome and value their community from across the globe. They are offering support to international faculty, students and researchers for their continued success and well-being in light of the recent order.

The University of North Alabama says that because some UNA students will be impacted, they will be looking into the situation as well. An official statement has not been released.