× The Dark Side of “Can You Hear Me Now?”

According to reports from the BBB Scam Tracker app, the “Can You Hear Me Now?” scam is resurfacing across the nation. Here’s how it works.

You receive a call. The person on the other side of the lines asks simply “Can you hear me know?” You’re inclined to say, “Yes.”, but don’t. Just hang up!

If you do say, “Yes”, then the scammer has a recording of your reply and will use it to sign you up for another phone carrier, subscribe you to other monthly services, or authorize payments for products you did not order. If the scammer already has other information about you through social engineering or a data breach, they can use this information to go on an epic spending spree at your expense or steal your identity entirely.

Stephanie Mlot of PC Magazine lists alternate questions used in this scam as well. They are:

“Are you the lady of the house?”; “Do you pay the household telephone bills?” or “Are you the homeowner?” Best practice: Beware of any caller you don’t know who tries to get you to say, “Yes” to a generic question like the ones listed above.

If you believe you have already fallen victim to this scam, here’s what to do:

Contact your bank and credit card companies to let them know that are a victim of fraud.

Contact the three credit reporting agencies – Experian, Equifax, and Transunion – to put a fraud alert on your credit report.

Monitor your bank, credit card, telephone, utilities, and other monthly billing statements for unauthorized charges.

File a report with the FTC.

For additional assistance, contact your local BBB. To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to bbb.org.