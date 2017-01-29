Reverend Al Sharpton speaking at Oakwood University tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Al. - Internationally-renowned civil rights activist Al Sharpton will make an appearance at Oakwood University tonight.

The Oakwood University Seventh Day Adventist Church is hosting a special community assembly starting at 6 PM.

Senior Pastor Dr. Carlton Byrd will present a message emphasizing unity through diversity, which will be followed by a response from Reverend Sharpton.

Reverend Sharpton is the founder of the National Action Network. He has dedicated his life to the fight for justice and equality.

The assembly kicks off the black history month celebration at Oakwood University Church.