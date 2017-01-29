× NWS confirms 17 tornadoes from January 19-22 in Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham and Mobile were busy surveying damage from recent storms this week. The data is still preliminary, but after the surveys finished the total came to 17 tornadoes and a straight line wind event.

The severe weather came in waves across the southeast over the 4 day period. The first wave through Alabama arrived Thursday night and resulted in one weak tornado in St. Clair County. The second wave came in much stronger, spawning 12 tornadoes total in Alabama the morning of the 21st.

The third wave of severe weather was mostly a wind event with 80 mph wind gusts causing extensive damage in the town of Oneonta Saturday night. This third wave did produce one tornado though, in Tuscaloosa County. The final wave came during the day Sunday, the 22nd, with 3 tornadoes confirmed.

There were no fatalities reported in Alabama, although there was significant damage across the tornado paths including many destroyed mobile homes. You can see information from the NWS office in Birmingham on each tornado below: